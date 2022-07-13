Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.