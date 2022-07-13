Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.