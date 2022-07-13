Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 752.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.