Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.