Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

