Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

