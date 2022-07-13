Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.25. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.