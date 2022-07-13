Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 5,883 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,082. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

