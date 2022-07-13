Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

ESGU traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

