SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.31

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 1994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

