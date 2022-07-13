SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.31

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 1994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.
The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.