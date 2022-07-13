Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $535,675.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,982,780,535 coins and its circulating supply is 10,061,703,671 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.