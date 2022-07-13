SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 1,578.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SGSOY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 97,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.