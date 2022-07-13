SHAKE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43,296.00 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SHAKE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00170855 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHAKE Coin Trading

