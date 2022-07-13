Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $52.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

