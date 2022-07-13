Shard Reaches Market Cap of $572,134.04 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $572,134.04 and $158.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

