Shaw Communications Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.46. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.92.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.