Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.39

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 3608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

