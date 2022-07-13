Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned about 0.71% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,673,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period.

CAPE stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

