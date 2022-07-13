Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Decreases By 91.7%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:FCOB remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

