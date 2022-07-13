Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Declines By 96.8%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

