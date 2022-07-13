Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Rises By 72,500.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 72,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 740,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,676. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.06.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products (Get Rating)

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

