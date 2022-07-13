Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Rises By 72,500.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 72,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 740,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,676. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.06.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVVAA World Health Care Products (AVVH)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.