Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 586.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 586.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. 81,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.
About Capgemini (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
