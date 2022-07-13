Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 586.4%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 586.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. 81,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

