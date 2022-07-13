Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Drops By 82.5%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 1,411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBD of Denver stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,990,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,713. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver (Get Rating)

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

