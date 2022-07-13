Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 82.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3539 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

