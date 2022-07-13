Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Increases By 2,200.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $131.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
