Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Drops By 87.5%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 1,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.6647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

