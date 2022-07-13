Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Declines By 88.8%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,356. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.90. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.