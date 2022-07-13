Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.54. 4,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.58.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 89.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

