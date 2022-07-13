Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Drops By 85.7%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JFR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

