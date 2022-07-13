Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Expands By 628.0%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 628.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,855. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

