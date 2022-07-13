Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 30,300.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 30,300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of POAHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 347,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,392. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

