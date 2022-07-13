Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Decreases By 97.1%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUWN stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sunwin Stevia International (Get Rating)

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

