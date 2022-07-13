Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Decreases By 97.1%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUWN stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Sunwin Stevia International (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN)
