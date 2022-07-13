Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 625.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

