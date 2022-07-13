Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 91.0%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 1,658,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TGODF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,297. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 174.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

