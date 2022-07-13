Short Interest in Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Expands By 1,333.3%

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THST remained flat at $$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. Truett-Hurst has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

