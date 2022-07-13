Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 89.5%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,355. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
