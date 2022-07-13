Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

