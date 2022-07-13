Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.