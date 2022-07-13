Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.