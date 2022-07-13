Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $102.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

