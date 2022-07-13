Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

