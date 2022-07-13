Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Siltronic from €96.00 ($96.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €110.00 ($110.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Siltronic to €95.00 ($95.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

