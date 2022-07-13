SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 833.3% in June

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SSNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.