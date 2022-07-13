Single Point Partners LLC Buys 688 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

