Single Point Partners LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 6,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

