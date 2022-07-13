Single Point Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

