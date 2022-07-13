Single Point Partners LLC Has $320,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

