Single Point Partners LLC Invests $265,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 269.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,376,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $281.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

