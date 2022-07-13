Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

