Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

